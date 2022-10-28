Robber dragged to court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 22-YEAR OLD Bindura suspected robber was on Wednesday dragged to court after assaulting a pedestrian and allegedly robbing him of his belongings.Kudzai Chinyani of house number 805 Chipembere street, Bindura appeared before Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura and pleaded not guilty to the charge.The state led by Sheila Kudzai Maribha alleged on August 29 the suspect met Mavhura Chareka (41) at a footpath in Bindura around 9pm and asked for a cigarette.Chinyani who was in the company of his three accomplices became violent when Chareka said he does not smoke.They demanded all his belongings before hitting him with open hands.Chareka was robbed of his $11, clothes and cell phone.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Chinyani.