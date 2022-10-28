Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

THREE Guruve-based youths were on Tuesday sentenced to 10 months each in jail for forcibly grabbing a married woman and caressing her in public while demanding sex.Dzikamai Maonera (19), Simon Moyo (24) and Mike Chikara (18) pleaded guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.Prosecutor Albert Charehwa told the court that on October 19 the trio met the complainant at Chimoio business center and took turns to propose love.They were all turned down by the complainant who said she is married and come to pick her husband up at the Business Centre.The trio was under the influence of alcohol and grabbed the complainant before demanding sex.They started caressing the complainant while demanding to take turns on sex.A passer-by Kudakwashe had to be bold and restrained them from their shenanigans.