Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

THE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.The members are as follows;Manicaland - Wilson KhumbulaMash Central - Angelina TongogaraBulawayo - Zenzo NsimbiMash East - Michael MadanhaMash West - Joseph Madziva ChirongomaMidlands - Emmanuel FundiraMat North - Veronica MunkiliHarare - Mirriam ChikukwaMasvingo - Paul MangwanaMat South - Abednico NcubeThe President also made a partial appointment of members of the PolitburoNational Political Commissar - Dr Mike BimhaSecretary for Administration - Obert MpofuSecretary for Finance - Patrick ChinamasaSecretary for Security - Lovemore MatukeHe also announced two other leaders of the main wings:Head of Womens League - Mabel ChinomonaWar Veterans League - Douglas MahiyaThe Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.