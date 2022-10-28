News / National
Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members
THE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.
The members are as follows;
Manicaland - Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central - Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo - Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East - Michael Madanha
Mash West - Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands - Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North - Veronica Munkili
Harare - Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo - Paul Mangwana
Mat South - Abednico Ncube
The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo
National Political Commissar - Dr Mike Bimha
Secretary for Administration - Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance - Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security - Lovemore Matuke
He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League - Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League - Douglas Mahiya
The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.
Source - ZBC