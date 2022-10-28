Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago
THE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.

The members are as follows;

Manicaland - Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central - Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo - Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East - Michael Madanha
Mash West - Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands - Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North - Veronica Munkili
Harare - Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo - Paul Mangwana
Mat South - Abednico Ncube

The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo

National Political Commissar - Dr Mike Bimha

Secretary for Administration - Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance - Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security - Lovemore Matuke

He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League - Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League - Douglas Mahiya

The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.

Source - ZBC

