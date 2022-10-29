Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos holds Highlanders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos 0 - 0 Highlanders
Dynamos and Highlanders played to a goalless draw at National Sports Stadium in Harare in Sunday's Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 encounter.

The match had a cagey start, with both sides taking some time to settle. There was also no meaningful attack created in the first quarter-hour.

The first real opportunity came in the 37th minute when Bosso forward Lynoth Chikuhwa's long-range effort went inches wide.

Nothing major followed, and the game went to the break goalless.

The pace in the second half picked up a bit, with Darlington Mukuli delivering a threatening effort in the 53rd minute, while on the other end, Junior Makunike's shot missed the target by inches.

King Nadolo followed with a header moments after the hour, but it went straight to the hands of the keeper.

Washington Navaya also had an opportunity coming his way later in the game, but it could not break the deadlock.

The situation remained the same, and the teams shared the spoils.


Source - Soccer24
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #PSL

Comments


Must Read

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of the Job Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

11 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5405 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

13 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

13 hrs ago | 211 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

13 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

13 hrs ago | 137 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

13 hrs ago | 153 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

13 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

13 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Man on the run after murdering lover

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

13 hrs ago | 58 Views

9 year-old girl 8 months pregnant

13 hrs ago | 676 Views

Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

13 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

109 exam cheats arrested

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF mobilisation drive in top gear

13 hrs ago | 33 Views

Form 1 online enrolment begins

13 hrs ago | 73 Views

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

13 hrs ago | 29 Views

Musk 'frees' the bird

24 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

29 Oct 2022 at 19:42hrs | 717 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

29 Oct 2022 at 19:41hrs | 496 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

29 Oct 2022 at 19:41hrs | 680 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

29 Oct 2022 at 19:40hrs | 663 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

29 Oct 2022 at 19:39hrs | 561 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

29 Oct 2022 at 19:38hrs | 1217 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

29 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | 729 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

29 Oct 2022 at 19:36hrs | 240 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

29 Oct 2022 at 18:57hrs | 2045 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

29 Oct 2022 at 17:23hrs | 6759 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

29 Oct 2022 at 17:16hrs | 1118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days