Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

THE Civil Registry Department has temporarily stopped issuing birth and death certificates due to technical challenges.In a Press statement yesterday, the department said the documents will be issued manually in case of emergencies."Issuance of national identity documents and e-passports has not been affected and members of the public are, therefore, free to visit their nearest registry offices and make their applications," read the statement.Thedepartment said updates on the progress being made towards solving the challenge shall be made through the Twitter handle, @CivilRegZim and the Facebook page: Civil Registry Department Zimbabwe."We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is working on a permanent solution to these intermittent system challenges. We kindly ask that you bear with us while our technicians are working flat out to restore normalcy," read the statement.