Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER footballer, Devine Sena (37) has been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Sena, a former midfielder for the now defunct Premier Soccer League side, Motor Action, was on Saturday remanded in custody pending bail.  He is also being charged with possession of an unlicensed gun.

Allegations are that on Tuesday last week, detectives from Central Investigations Department drug section received information that Sena had cocaine at his home.

Last Friday, they searched his residence and found two sachets of cocaine said to be worth $640 000. Sena was also found in possession of a pistol.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
