Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
A NEW industrial energy hub worth over US$13 billion that is set to create more than 25 000 jobs will soon be running in Mapinga Mashonaland West province in yet another transformative initiative from the Second Republic.

The plant that is set to focus on white gold, lithium, adds impetus to the country's target of a US$12 billion mining industry economy by 2023.

Already, an investor has come on board to set up the industrial hub that places Zimbabwe at the centre of the global transition to electric cars.

Lithium is a critical component in lithium-ion batteries that underpin the transition to green energy.

Lithium is currently one of the most sought-after minerals globally owing to its versatile properties including production of electric cars, heat-resistant glass and ceramics, lithium grease lubricants, flux additives for iron, steel and aluminium production and air treatment.

Highlighting the country's successes during the recent Zanu-PF National People's Congress, President Mnangagwa said new mining investments are availing more employment and empowerment opportunities, especially for women and the youth.

"New investments in the mining sector, leveraging on our large reserves of chrome, lithium, iron, platinum, gold, diamonds, as well as the anticipated oil and gas discoveries are leaping forward our country.

"We are set to emerge as a dynamic industrial hub churning out a wide range of ‘Made in Zimbabwe' goods and services. In the same vein, we have launched the Mapinga Industrial Energy Hub investment worth over US$13 billion which will create over 25 000 jobs," he said.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura said the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding between the Government of Zimbabwe and Eagle Canyon International Group.

Deputy Minister Kambamura said the deal was for the establishment of a Mines Energy Park in Mapinga, Mashonaland West which will be done in phases.

"Under Phase 1 the company will set up two 300 megawatts power stations, a coking plant and a lithium plant will also be set up with feeder mines.

"Sabi Star being one of them providing the key ingredients to the energy park that is lithium. Other supporting mines will provide nickel and graphite which are key elements in the production of the products from the park," he said.

Deputy Minister Kambamura said a nickel surveyed plant and a nickel chromium smelter will also be set up in the park.

"Phase 2 of the park would entail construction of value addition facilities whereby lithium batteries and solar panels will be manufactured.

"This is in line with NDS-1 where the ministry is entailed to value add and beneficiate our minerals before export," he said.

This is a signature project which the ministry is working on and the Government is supporting the investor in all aspects to ensure success.

"The first phase would yield an annual turnover of about US$13 billion and employ a lot of people through down and upstream linkages."

The booming of the mining industry comes as gems and precious metals miners will now be compelled to pay half of their mining royalties to the Government through minerals as the country seeks to build its mineral reserves.

Previously, they were paying a portion in forex, but mineral reserves serve as a source of trust in a country given that they carry no credit or counterparty risks.

Zimbabwe hosts the second largest platinum group metals resource in the world, on the Great Dyke hence the paying of portions of royalties in minerals will see the country having solid mineral reserves.

World over this is the norm where central banks stockpile their minerals and use them as collateral or guarantee either for strengthening their economies or when borrowing.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Jobs, #Industry, #Hub

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

14 mins ago | 55 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 55 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

15 mins ago | 74 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

15 mins ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 50 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

17 mins ago | 32 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 38 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

21 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

22 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4478 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1763 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1813 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days