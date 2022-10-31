Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
THE Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted four Air Force of Zimbabwe Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore and 10 Wing Commanders to Group Captains with effect from September 30.

The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which states that the President must act on the advice of the Defence Minister who must be acting on the recommendation of the Commander of the AFZ in this case.

The four new Air Commodores are: Christine Makuvire, Ishmael Kadenga, Sinikiwe Matambudza and Michael Mushita. The new group captains are: Philip Bumira Sena Steven, Fungai Makuyana, Rufaro Muringi, Maposa Eustina, Chihovo Samuel, Peter Sibanda, Poswo Shepherd, Shoko Newlife and Ncube Doubt.

Conferring new insignia of rank to the newly-promoted officers at AFZ headquarters, Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said the promotions were based on a number of factors chief among them merit, loyalty and hard work.

"Your promotion came as a result of a number of considerations among which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty and patriotism," he said.

"You are therefore reminded that the promotion to a higher rank is a sign of goodwill, trust and confidence that the President and Command Element have accorded you.

"In this regard, you are henceforth encouraged to uphold your exemplary leadership principles, professionalism and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of Zimbabwe. I expect you to deliver and take the Air Force forward as you are the future."

Air Marshal Moyo reminded the newly-promoted officers that their promotions came with more responsibilities.

"Promotion to the next rank always comes with an increase and surge in responsibilities thus your promotion marks a turning point and transition from experience, duties and responsibilities of senior officers in the defence forces," he said.

Air Marshal Moyo called on the newly promoted officers to be innovative and meet the demands of the AFZ and the nation at large.

"There are a lot demands expected from you. We are an innovative organisation and I expect you to come up with solutions to problems bedevilling us. You are taking over responsibility in an era where one of the enemies you are going to be facing is social media and cyber security issues. I am aware that you are all well read to tackle these issues," he said.

Air Marshal Moyo said the AFZ would not tolerate any forms of corruption and indiscipline in its rank and file. Air Commodore Makuvire expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the promotion.

"We sincerely express gratitude to the President for this promotion. We promise to continue working hard for this great nation. I pledge to work hard for the organisation and justify my promotion", she said.

The investure was historic as it saw two female Air Commodores being promoted simultaneously for the first time in history of the AFZ, sending a clear message of its commitment to women empowerment.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 57 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 55 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

15 mins ago | 75 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 50 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

17 mins ago | 33 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

21 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

22 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1763 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1813 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days