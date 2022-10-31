Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted four Air Force of Zimbabwe Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore and 10 Wing Commanders to Group Captains with effect from September 30.The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which states that the President must act on the advice of the Defence Minister who must be acting on the recommendation of the Commander of the AFZ in this case.The four new Air Commodores are: Christine Makuvire, Ishmael Kadenga, Sinikiwe Matambudza and Michael Mushita. The new group captains are: Philip Bumira Sena Steven, Fungai Makuyana, Rufaro Muringi, Maposa Eustina, Chihovo Samuel, Peter Sibanda, Poswo Shepherd, Shoko Newlife and Ncube Doubt.Conferring new insignia of rank to the newly-promoted officers at AFZ headquarters, Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said the promotions were based on a number of factors chief among them merit, loyalty and hard work."Your promotion came as a result of a number of considerations among which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty and patriotism," he said."You are therefore reminded that the promotion to a higher rank is a sign of goodwill, trust and confidence that the President and Command Element have accorded you."In this regard, you are henceforth encouraged to uphold your exemplary leadership principles, professionalism and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of Zimbabwe. I expect you to deliver and take the Air Force forward as you are the future."Air Marshal Moyo reminded the newly-promoted officers that their promotions came with more responsibilities."Promotion to the next rank always comes with an increase and surge in responsibilities thus your promotion marks a turning point and transition from experience, duties and responsibilities of senior officers in the defence forces," he said.Air Marshal Moyo called on the newly promoted officers to be innovative and meet the demands of the AFZ and the nation at large."There are a lot demands expected from you. We are an innovative organisation and I expect you to come up with solutions to problems bedevilling us. You are taking over responsibility in an era where one of the enemies you are going to be facing is social media and cyber security issues. I am aware that you are all well read to tackle these issues," he said.Air Marshal Moyo said the AFZ would not tolerate any forms of corruption and indiscipline in its rank and file. Air Commodore Makuvire expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the promotion."We sincerely express gratitude to the President for this promotion. We promise to continue working hard for this great nation. I pledge to work hard for the organisation and justify my promotion", she said.The investure was historic as it saw two female Air Commodores being promoted simultaneously for the first time in history of the AFZ, sending a clear message of its commitment to women empowerment.