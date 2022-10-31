Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has said farmers can start planting in about three weeks time provided the country receives adequate rains.

This year, Government has said the distribution of seed types and varieties for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will depend on the climatic and soils of each region in order to boost production.

Farmers will receive inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Inputs Scheme which is set to benefit 3,5 million farmers in communal, A1, small-scale commercial farming, old resettlement and peri-urban. The programme is supporting five Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots, each measuring 39m x 16m in size per household.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted normal to above normal rains across the country.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland North acting provincial director for agricultural rural development services Mr Dumisani Nyoni said farmers can start planting from November 19 provided there is adequate moisture.

He said rains that have so far been received across the country should be used for land preparations and not for planting.

"Farmers should take advantage of these rains being received across the country to prepare land for planting. There should be adequate rains to allow for planting so that there is good germination hence we are saying farmers should wait for the next three weeks," said Mr Nyoni.

MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said rains that have been recorded in some parts of the country do not signal the start of the rainy season.

"The rains are still isolated and farmers cannot start planting now. Farmers should engage Agritex officers in their respective areas so that they are properly advised regarding when to start planting," said Mr Ngoma.

Source - The Herald
