Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC unveils US$158m budget

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) yesterday unveiled its US$157,99 million revenue budget and is proposing to set aside US$106 million to fund key infrastructural development projects that include construction of classroom blocks, clinics, servicing of stands and and construction of roads among others.

The budget was presented by the chairperson of the Finance and Development Committee Cllr Tawanda Ruzive at the council chambers.

The budget is however subject to approval by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Clr Ruzive said the 2023 budget will maintain the present US$ tariffs and charges in local currency will be determined by the prevailing exchange rate.

He said residents will pay their bills in either local currency or forex but warned that the stagnant budget will compromise service delivery.

The budget was presented under the theme "Accelerating Economic Transformation "which was built from the National Development Strategy-1.

Cllr Ruzive said the council was pinning its hopes on the continued stable macroeconomic environment which has seen the disparity between the parallel and official rates narrowing following Government policy interventions in August this year.

"City of Bulawayo runs 21 clinics, one hospital, six cemeteries and a crematorium. There are plans to build two more clinics in Cowdray Park and Emganwini with US$200 000 having been set aside to fund the opening of two more cemeteries in Marvel and Pumula South," he said.

Clr Ruzive said council was also proposing to set aside US$252 000 to fund environmental issues.

He said council also plans to buy computers, rehabilitate buildings, drill boreholes and develop Hume Park during the year.

"A provision of US$175 000 has been made for an Industrial Clinic to cater for Council's staff. Most clinics have solar panels installed. In the coming year Council plans to secure these panels at 12 council clinics by surrounding them with palisade fencing at combined budget of US$120 000. This will ensure that services continue to be provided and medicines are preserved whenever there is no electricity. It has been observed that the new suburbs and townships lack social infrastructure such as halls or playgrounds or parks. Social gatherings and important feedback and consultative meetings are held in the open thereby exposing the residents and stakeholders to vagaries of weather. It is in council's plans to build two halls, one in Pumula East and another in Old Lobengula suburb at a combined cost of US$700,000," said Clr Ruzive.

He said said council will commit a further US$200 000 for the renovations of Sidojiwe flats while US$1 million will be invested in refurbishing Coles Court, Howard Court, Lyndhurst Court, Parkhurst and Tregene Court which are council's investment properties.

Clr Ruzive said in 2023 council will continue servicing land using the pre-sale model. Council has set aside about US$12 million to service new stands in Emganwini, Highmount, Magwegwe Extension, Umvumila Industrial and Housing Park, Killarney East and Bellevue, Emhlangeni and Pumula East.

He said council will also invest in technology to improve people's lives and grow the usage of e-services and ICT as it works to achieve its vision of a smart city.

Clr Ruvise said the council will buy a number of IT gadgets including water meters.

"To that end, the capital budget for ICT  is US$5 290 263. This amount will be used in procurement of hardware such as personal computers, laptops, tablets, printers, servers, hardware for prepaid metering and other peripheral computer related equipment to enhance Council's digital interaction with stakeholders," he said.

The council has also allocated US$15 million for road infrastructure which will see a number of road works being undertaken.

Other funds were allocated for water infrastructure development, that include refurbishment of lower Ncema dam and water works. The council will also undertake youth centred projects.

A class room block for 40 pupils will be built while four youth centres, two vocation training centres will be renovated and a fowl run will be built in Mabutweni suburb.

"In the 2023, Financial year enrolment at council schools is projected to be more than 45 500  and during the year council expects to complete the construction of Vulindlela Primary School in Ward 28 which is being funded by Devolution Funds. Additional classroom blocks will be built at Ngwalongwalo Primary School in Ward 27 and Sizalendaba Primary School in Ward 17," said Clr Ruzive.

He said council will during the year also refurbish ECD centres and libraries.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bcc, #Budget, #Pain

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 57 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 58 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

16 mins ago | 78 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 51 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

18 mins ago | 33 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

21 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

23 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5309 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1763 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days