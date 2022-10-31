Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S ambassadors will from the beginning of next year sign performance- based contracts in line with Government's efforts to improve their role in attracting investments into the country, among other expectations.

The ambassadors heard the decision from Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda at the ongoing retreat for diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Bulawayo.

Performance contracts were introduced in 2021 beginning with permanent secretaries of ministries.

"As we focus on the need to ensure the realisation of Vision 2030 its imperative that public officials perform at the highest standards of excellencey in terms of delivering timely and quality services," Dr Sibanda said.

"In this regard, performance contracting was introduced in 2021 as one of the strategic interventions to objectively measure the performance of senior public officials in Government, local authorities and heads of State-owned enterprises

"Furthermore, 2022 also witnessed ministers signing performance contracts with the President. In order to strengthen the work of diplomats in our foreign missions, Government is extending performance contracts to ambassadors so that their performance while abroad is measured starting 2023."

The diplomats would be evaluated on a number of criteria that include the investment inflows into the country they generate and exports.

Dr Sibanda said the diplomats were supposed to be vigorous in marketing the country as a safe investment and tourist destination and explore markets for the country's products.

"The transformative agenda of Vision 2030 means as diplomats, you are expected to re-define a new work culture that turn embassies into market places and business oriented institutions spurred by excellent standards of performance and service delivery," he said.

He implored ambassadors to always exhibit high levels of personal integrity as they represented the President in their missions.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 58 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 59 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

16 mins ago | 79 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 51 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

18 mins ago | 33 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

22 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5309 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1764 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days