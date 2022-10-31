Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S ambassadors will from the beginning of next year sign performance- based contracts in line with Government's efforts to improve their role in attracting investments into the country, among other expectations.The ambassadors heard the decision from Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda at the ongoing retreat for diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Bulawayo.Performance contracts were introduced in 2021 beginning with permanent secretaries of ministries."As we focus on the need to ensure the realisation of Vision 2030 its imperative that public officials perform at the highest standards of excellencey in terms of delivering timely and quality services," Dr Sibanda said."In this regard, performance contracting was introduced in 2021 as one of the strategic interventions to objectively measure the performance of senior public officials in Government, local authorities and heads of State-owned enterprises"Furthermore, 2022 also witnessed ministers signing performance contracts with the President. In order to strengthen the work of diplomats in our foreign missions, Government is extending performance contracts to ambassadors so that their performance while abroad is measured starting 2023."The diplomats would be evaluated on a number of criteria that include the investment inflows into the country they generate and exports.Dr Sibanda said the diplomats were supposed to be vigorous in marketing the country as a safe investment and tourist destination and explore markets for the country's products."The transformative agenda of Vision 2030 means as diplomats, you are expected to re-define a new work culture that turn embassies into market places and business oriented institutions spurred by excellent standards of performance and service delivery," he said.He implored ambassadors to always exhibit high levels of personal integrity as they represented the President in their missions.