Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
FULL rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway will only start after the completion of the ongoing upgrade of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway, a Government official said yesterday.

Rehabilitation and upgrading of the country's road network is among key National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) projects.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway connects Zimbabwe to South Africa and Zambia and passes through Beitbridge Border Post, which is Sadc's busiest inland port.

Government engaged a South African firm, Khato Civils, to rehabilitate the highway under the build, operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement in 2019 but later cancelled the deal after the company delayed to implement the project.

The highway is now littered with dangerous potholes that are making driving very difficult, especially at night.

The potholes are very deep and in some sections of the highway they cover the entire width of the road making driving a nightmare for motorists.

The highway is now a death trap on the section before Matetsi River bridge as the section is littered with potholes.

 The road is also very bad between St Luke's in Lupane and Bulawayo as the potholes on this stretch of the highway are now very deep.

Last week a haulage truck fell into a river near Dinson Colliery Coke plant in Hwange town after the truck hit potholes on the bridge and the driver lost control.

 Government has availed $33 billion to fund the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) after it declared the country's roads a state of disaster.

Motorists are concerned about the state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway and have appealed to Government to urgently rehabilitate the road.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga said Government will patch the potholes but the permanent solution will be the full rehabilitation of the road.

"We have to patch the potholes to ensure that they don't cause any danger to the motoring public but the bigger plan is to upgrade the road the same way we are doing on the Beitbridge-Harare Highway. We would have wanted to start as soon as yesterday but we are constrained by resources. We can't do two major road projects both funded by Government at the same time hence the decision to complete Beitbridge- Harare-Chirundu Highway first and thereafter work on Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway," said Eng Chinyanga.

Government engaged five construction companies to rehabilitate the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Road and Eng Chinyanga said the Beitbridge-Harare stretch will be completed in July next year while the remaining part to Chirundu will take a year to complete.

"We look forward to finishing the Beitbridge-Harare by July next year and the whole project by mid 2024," said Eng Chinyanga.

He said Government was getting inquiries from potential contractors who are proposing to come in with their own funding but nothing tangible had been agreed upon.

"If we agree on terms we might start earlier but if we are funded by Government we will finish phase one first," added Eng Chinyanga.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently told a conference in Victoria Falls that Government was inviting willing and capable investors to partner it in the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls and the Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane roads.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has said it is also concerned about the state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said he hoped the road will be attended to soon.

"I am aware there are areas Government has not been able cover yet especially around Hwange town but the Ministry of Transport has said it is prioritising repairs to this highway," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 58 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 59 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

16 mins ago | 79 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 51 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

18 mins ago | 33 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

22 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

23 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5309 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1764 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days