Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has made a U-turn on its intentions to repossess former High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere's Mercedes Benz after her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa accused Chief Justice Luke Malaba of practising tribalism in the matter.

The JSC recently admitted in a letter signed by Bianca Makwande for secretary of the JSC Walter Chikwanha that Ndewere was entitled to buy the vehicle.

The JSC had taken Ndewere to the High Court and Supreme Court hoping to repossess the vehicle.

It had earlier told the High Court and Supreme Court in its opposing affidavit that Ndewere was not entitled to buy the vehicle because she was not a sitting judge.

On October 25, Ndewere's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa wrote to JSC accusing the commission of tribalism and discrimination after it denied her the right to buy her official Mercedes Benz.

The same commission had allowed former judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa to buy his two vehicles, which were less than five years old.

The JSC, through Makwande, denied frustrating Ndewere's attempts to purchase the second vehicle because she had not yet started the process of purchasing it.

She said it was not for the JSC, but for Ndewere to start the process and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) had the final decision in the matter.

Ndewere argues that she is still waiting for her terminal benefits including the car.

"Firstly, as indicated in our pleading: The motor vehicle remains public property up until Mrs Ndewere is authorised to purchase the vehicle. Secondly, she has not taken any steps to seek authority to purchase the vehicle, yet she is fully aware of the procedure," Makwande's reply to Ndewere's lawyer read.

"On September 28, 2020, she sought authority to purchase the Land Rover Discovery ADM 9276, which authority to purchase the condition of service motor vehicle was granted. It is, therefore, illogical for her to compare herself to Justice Mabhikwa, who has taken steps to seek authority to purchase his vehicles. The Office of the President and Cabinet, which has the sole powers to accede to this, has since authorised the purchase."

Makwande further wrote that it was not correct for Mtetwa to paint a picture that the JSC was frustrating her attempts to purchase the second vehicle, yet she had not played her part.

"It is not for JSC to start the process; it is for her to start the process and ultimately the OPC has the final decision on the matter. In any event, this is a matter that is currently before the courts and such correspondence cannot be brought on the sidelines of proceedings pending before the court," Makwande said.

"The accusations against the JSC are as usual misplaced and without merit."

In November 2020, the JSC sent clerks to Ndewere's house to collect the vehicle after she was suspended without pay and benefits.

The JSC also wrote to Ndewere on April 19, 2022 asking her to surrender it.

She refused saying she was entitled to the vehicle.

It is also understood that former Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere had his official cars repossessed.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #JSC, #Merc, #Judge

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 58 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 59 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

16 mins ago | 79 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

17 mins ago | 51 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

18 mins ago | 33 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

20 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

21 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

23 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5309 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1764 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2186 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days