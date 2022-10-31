Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

by Staff reporter
16 mins ago | Views
THE MDC-T has dismissed a weekend statement by its national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, saying the opposition party had already fielded candidates to contest forthcoming by-elections after boycotting previous ones.

Komichi told NewZimbabwe.com the party had chosen representatives in all the vacant wards.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last week announced the nomination court will receive papers for Binga ,Victoria Falls and Gweru by elections on November 3 while the elections will be held on December 3.

All the seats fell vacant after the incumbent councillors were recalled by the opposition party.

"This time around we are going to take part in the upcoming by-elections. We have already identified through consensus our candidates. We are urging Zimbabweans to vote for the MDC-T.

"Our party is the only political party which can bring real change in Zimbabwe. Our people have suffered a lot under Zanu-PF," Komichi told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

But in a statement released Monday, the party spokesperson Witness Dube refuted Komichi's position, thereby literally throwing him under the bus.

"The MDC's position on by-elections remains that we will not be participating in any by-election until after our current restructuring
exercise and congress preparations are completed.

"Reports by an online newspaper (NewZimbabwe.com) of the 31st October 2022 suggesting that we will be participating in the upcoming by-elections is not the correct party position, but simply statements attributable to our National Chairperson Morgen Komichi," said Dube.

The spokesperson said the party's last national standing committee held on October 26, 2022 had deliberated on the by election issue.

During the meeting, Dube said it was resolved that the issue be looked into detail by the party's constitutional technical committee on elections, which is meeting November 1, 2022.

"This committee will consider our financial ability to participate in the by-elections given that our 5th ordinary congress is already taking place at provincial levels and soon to be held nationally. The committee ‘s details cost benefit analysis report will inform our position on the upcoming by-elections,"

"The MDC 5th ordinary congress will be used as a preparatory process for the upcoming national elections in 2023," said Dube.

The spokesperson said the congress will elect the party's presidential candidate and running mates, including administration of the candidate selection process for all parliamentary and local government positions.

Following the March by-elections in which the party performed dismally, the party's leadership took a decision not to participate in any future mini polls, leaving the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Zanu-PF battling it out in the subsequent by -elections.

In Binga , the by-elections will be conducted in Wards 6, 8, 10, 15, 20 and 23 while in Gweru the by-elections are set for Wards 4, 5 and 18. In Victoria Falls, polls are set for Ward 8.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mdc-t, #Komichi, #Bus

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

15 mins ago | 59 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 62 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

16 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

17 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

18 mins ago | 51 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

18 mins ago | 36 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

21 mins ago | 39 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

22 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

22 mins ago | 11 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

23 mins ago | 38 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's ambassadors to sign performance-based contracts

23 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC unveils US$158m budget

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to start planting in 3 weeks

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Chihuri property fight rages on

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 14 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Commonwealth set to visit Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's new multi-billion industrial hub to create 25 000 jobs

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Welder killed in fuel tanker explosion

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

11 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 5317 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

11 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

11 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

31 Oct 2022 at 05:19hrs | 3173 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

31 Oct 2022 at 05:06hrs | 1764 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 1362 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

31 Oct 2022 at 05:05hrs | 2187 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 1384 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

31 Oct 2022 at 05:04hrs | 870 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 1717 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

31 Oct 2022 at 05:03hrs | 597 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 1814 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

31 Oct 2022 at 04:58hrs | 2862 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

31 Oct 2022 at 04:57hrs | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

31 Oct 2022 at 04:55hrs | 1674 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days