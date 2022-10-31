Cop rapes mentally challenged woman

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Madziwa on Saturday where a police officer was caught pants down with a mentally challenged woman in a Blair toilet.Sources close to investigations said Constable Misheck Mashoko (35) is currently assisting police with investigations."We arrested the cop and he is currently assisting us with investigations on that case," the source confirmed.Allegations are that Mashoko lured the victim (name withheld) to a Blair toilet after observing that she had been left alone at her place as other people had gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole.Mashoko was spotted by a seven-year-old boy taking the victim to the Blair toilet.When the complainant's relatives came they were told by the boy that she had been taken by Mashoko.They followed his footprints which led them to the Blair toilet.Upon their arrival, they heard Mashoko groaning in sexual pleasure and they burst him being intimate with their relative.A police report was filed at Madziwa police station under RRB number 525570.Mashoko is currently stationed at Mount Darwin magistrates courts.Meanwhile, the complainant has hearing problems and cannot talk as well.