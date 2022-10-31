Latest News Editor's Choice


Job Sikhala trial postponed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DETAINED Citizen's Coalition for Change (CCC), legislator-cum-interim deputy chairman, Job Sikhala had his trial postponed in absentia at the High Court Tuesday.

The trial is now set to commence on November 10, after Harare Regional Magistrate, Taurai Manuwere postponed the matter.

At his last court appearance, the legislator had applied for bail for the umpteenth time on changed circumstances citing that the public wanted him out of jail as supported by a petition to the President signed by over 40,000 people, including business mogul Strive Masiyiwa.

The magistrate dismissed the application on the basis that he was not moved by public perceptions.

Sikhala took the matter to the High Court appealing Manuwere's ruling.

The bail hearing at the High Court was rolled over to Wednesday.

Sikhala is accused of posting a video calling for justice for the slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was brutally murdered by Pius Mukandi Jamba.

Sikhala was arrested together with legislator, Godfrey Sithole, and a dozen other party activists for allegedly inciting the violence which rocked slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali's funeral.

He is charged with inciting public violence, a charge also based on the same circumstances.



Source - newzimbabwe
