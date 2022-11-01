Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kaitano Tembo fired

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African Premiership football club Sekhukhune United has parted ways with their Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect.

"I wish to thank Coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work while at the Club", said the club's CEO Jonas Malatji.

"Ever the Professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that find itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership."

Coach Tembo, thanked The Chairman and Board for having given him an opportunity at the club. "I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the Technical Team and support Staff, and wish the Club and its supporters the very best."

The Board and Management at the club wished Tembo the very best in his future endeavours.

The Club will in the meantime begin in earnest, its search for a coach and will not make any further statements on this matter.


Source - Supersport.com
More on: #Kaitano, #Tembo, #Fired

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF paying 'infiltrators' to destabilise CCC

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwean-born UK soldier missed Buckingham Palace shift after too much booze

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa 'agonises' over Zanu-PF youth leader

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

Cleric at Zanu-PF congress sends tongues wagging

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

Legitimate Zifa exec tears into audit report

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt anticipating mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Land grabs haunt Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa 'embarrassed' at Zanu-PF elective congress?

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

Potraz licences new mobile operator

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Imagine Mnangagwa, Chamisa embarking on an international campaign against sanctions!

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police flag self-appointed road rehabilitators

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

School turns into 'brothel'

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Sikhala bail application deferred to today

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

No internet at Harare municipality offices

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Thandiwe Mlobane announced new Zacc spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mr President, Zanu-PF oftentimes erupts in annoyance

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Couple rapes biological children

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police warn against blocking roads

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Duty-free facility for citizens returning from SA

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe joins strategic Commonwealth trade body

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grace Mugabe and some of her relatives stripped of corruptly acquired stands

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants to start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Water levels drop at Kariba dam

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Maid arrested for kidnapping baby

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Voters' roll is in a mess, admitted Zanu PF. Will SADC still stamp 2023 'Substantially Free' regardless

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe'

13 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Job Sikhala trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Cop rapes woman with mental health problems

19 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden announce summer collaboration

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

Why did African leaders cease speaking for ordinary citizens but standing with oppressive leaders?

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy - when the victims actually defend the perpetrators!

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

'ICT Min Chamisa reduce US$200 SIM card price to 50c in 1 month' - yet he plus MDC PM, 2 Deputy PM, 26 Min, 110 MPs, etc. implem

20 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2440 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2097 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 2822 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 3510 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 812 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 410 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 3046 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 1608 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 371 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

01 Nov 2022 at 05:13hrs | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:12hrs | 1716 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 307 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 518 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 3336 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days