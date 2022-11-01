Police warn against blocking roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have said they will arrest people blocking roads purporting to be fixing them as they disturb the flow of traffic and put their lives at risk.Most of those involved in the activity are youths. Police have also said those soliciting for donations at traffic lights will also be arrested.In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said not only are the individuals blocking traffic but they also put their lives at risk."The ZRP has noted with concern the dangerous and illegal acts being conducted by certain individuals and groups on the roads around suburbs and towns. The individuals purport to be conducting road repairs through heaps of bricks and soil."In the process, the flow of traffic is disturbed while the lives of these individuals are at risk. Some are even leaving heaps of soil and bricks on the roads while others remove the purported bricks and soil structures once payment has been received as they solicit for more payment or contributions from motorists," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said these individuals should be reported and arrested as their activities are interfering with road safety principles.He said police will also arrest people at traffic lights, some in wheelchairs, others accompanied by children as they are putting their lives at risk."Police also caution individuals who are moving on wheelchairs and children, they stand at traffic lights to seek donations from the public. This is obstructing traffic in towns and also putting their lives at risk due to the fast moving traffic on roads," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He urged members of the public to report all those committing the said crimes to the police.