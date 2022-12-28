Zimbabwean teen swept away at sea resort while swimming on Xmas Day

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN teenager was swept away to sea on Christmas Day while swimming at a South African resort in the Eastern Cape.The 14-year-old has not yet been identified.Local reports indicated that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Gqeberha duty crew received reports of a teenager being swept over the sea wall while swimming in large waves at Seaview Resort's tidal pool, Beach View, during the spring high tide."The NSRI Gqeberha rescue vehicle towing the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 6 Bravo was dispatched while NSRI rescue swimmers, Coastal Water Rescue, the SA Police Services, and the EC Government Health EMS responded," said an NSRI statement.NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) contacted the Transnet National Ports Authority, who broadcast an alert for vessels that were in the area to keep a lookout, and a number of Chokka fishing vessels close inshore near the area kept a watch."On arrival on the scene, an extensive search commenced for a 14-year-old male from Zimbabwe, who had been swept over the tidal pool wall while swimming in the tidal pool. Despite the extensive search, there remains no sign of the teenager. Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search."Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time," said the NSRI.