Chinamasa's 13-year-old daughter listed on US sanctions

News / National

by Staff reporter

When the United States announced the sanctioning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son earlier this month, it also revealed the names of 17 individuals who had been removed from the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN).Emmerson Junior was added to the SDN together with the wife and associates of business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei and two private companies Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting.The sanctions review also saw the removal of 17 individuals from the SDN list with the United States saying they "were found no longer to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions or to otherwise meet the criteria for designation".Prominent names among those removed include former ministers Ignatius Chombo, Nicholas Goche, Jason Machaya as well as the wife of ex-Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono.Also included was the daughter of former cabinet minister and now Zanu-PF Finance boss Patrick Chinamasa.Commenting on the development on Twitter, Chinamasa expressed outrage that his daughter, Gamuchirai, has been hit with sanctions when she was just 13 years old."The United States Authorities imposed sanctions against Gamuchirai when she was only 13 years old. Someone needs to explain to me how a 13 year old girl child can pose a threat to the global security interests of the sole World Super Power, the Mighty USA," said Chinamasa on Twitter."Further someone needs to explain not only to me but to the Wider World how a 13 year old girl child can be sanctioned on the basis that she violated human rights. I am sure Hopewell Chin'ono can help explain."Ndinoyambira (I wish to advise) political activists who are on the beck and call of Western Countries not to swallow hook, sinker and line the propaganda churned out by Western Imperial Forces on the subject of Human Rights. They don't mean what they say .They don't practise what they tell you."Meanwhile in a statement accompanying the sanctions review, the US said; "…sanctions are not intended to be permanent but to incentivize changes in behaviour. Each removal is based on a thorough review and is part of an ongoing effort to keep the sanctions program current, focused, and relevant."Maintaining the integrity of U.S. sanctions is the driving principle behind a rigorous review process that evaluates every request for removal individually on its merits and applies consistent standards to all of them."The statement added; "We again call on the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards addressing the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills, including corrupt elite and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal gain."Ahead of the 2023 elections, it is imperative to ensure Zimbabweans have the opportunity to vote elections that are free from violence, repression, and electoral manipulation."LIST OF THOSE REMOVED:BUKA, Flora; DOB 25 Feb 1968; Minister of State for Special Affairs, Land and Resettlement Program (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan; DOB 01 Aug 1952; Passport AD000500 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing (individual) [ZIMBABWE].GOCHE, Nicholas Tasunungurwa; DOB 01 Aug 1946; Minister of Public Works, Labour and Social Welfare (individual) [ZIMBABWE].GUMBO, Aleck Rugare Ngidi, Montrolse Farm, PO Box 1175, Gweru, Zimbabwe; DOB 08 Mar 1940; Minister of Economic Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MACHAYA, Jaison Max Kokerai; DOB 13 Jun 1952; Member of Parliament for Gokwe Kana (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MARUMAHOKO, Rueben, 11 Douglas Clark Avenue, The Grange, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 04 Apr 1948; Deputy Minister for Home Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MURERWA, Herbert Muchemwa; DOB 31 Jul 1941; Passport AD001167 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Finance (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MUTIWEKUZIVA, Kenneth Keparadza; DOB 27 May 1948; Deputy Minister for Small and Medium Enterprise Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHAPFIKA, David; DOB 07 Apr 1957; Passport ZL037165 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Minister of Finance (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHIHOTA, Phineas; DOB 23 Nov 1950; Deputy Minister of Industry and International Trade (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai, 2 Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 11 Nov 1991; Passport AN634603 (Zimbabwe); Child of Patrick Chinamasa (individual) [ZIMBABWE].DAMASANE, Abigail; DOB 27 May 1952; Deputy Minister for Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].LANGA, Andrew; DOB 13 Jan 1965; Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism (individual) [ZIMBABWE].MURERWA, Ruth Chipo, 321 Ard-Na-Lea Close, Glen Lorne, Chisipite, Zimbabwe; DOB 27 Jul 1947; Passport AD001244 (Zimbabwe) expires 19 Aug 2009; Spouse of Herbert Murerwa (individual) [ZIMBABWE].SIBANDA, Levy; Deputy Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE].GONO, Hellin Mushanyuri; DOB 06 May 1962; Passport AN548299 (Zimbabwe); Spouse of Gideon Gono (individual) [ZIMBABWE].CHIMUTENGWENDE, Chenhamo Chakezha Chen; DOB 28 Aug 1943; Passport ZD001423 (Zimbabwe); alt. Passport AN288614 (Zimbabwe); Minister of State for Public and Interactive Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].