News / National
Thursday water supply schedule for Bulawayo announced
29 Dec 2022 at 09:11hrs | Views
The cash strapped City of Bulawayo municipality has announced the Provisional Water Supply Restoration Strategy for Thursday, 29 December 2022.
The Council has been doing daily announcements of the schedules to allow the residents to plan their day ahead.
Find the schedule below:
The Council has been doing daily announcements of the schedules to allow the residents to plan their day ahead.
Find the schedule below:
Source - Byo24News