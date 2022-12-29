Warrant of Arrest for Botswana President

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

The government of Botswana has issued a warrant of arrest for its former President Ian Seretse Khama.In a statement issued on 29 December 2022, the Botswana Government accused Ian Khama of unlawful possession of firearms in a case that back dates to 2016.Following the fallout, with his predecessor, Dr Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, Ian Khama has been a fugitive in South Africa alleging political persecution back home.The latest development will, however, put a dent on the Southern African country which analysts described as the most peaceful and politically stable country.