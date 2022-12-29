News / National
Warrant of Arrest for Botswana President
29 Dec 2022 at 20:18hrs | Views
The government of Botswana has issued a warrant of arrest for its former President Ian Seretse Khama.
In a statement issued on 29 December 2022, the Botswana Government accused Ian Khama of unlawful possession of firearms in a case that back dates to 2016.
Following the fallout, with his predecessor, Dr Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, Ian Khama has been a fugitive in South Africa alleging political persecution back home.
The latest development will, however, put a dent on the Southern African country which analysts described as the most peaceful and politically stable country.
