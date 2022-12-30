WATCH: Update on Sikhala trial

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

🟡UPDATE ON SIKHALA TRIAL: The State requested more time to investigate the matter despite initially claiming it had “overwhelming evidence” against Sikhala. His lawyers applied for bail based on this changed circumstance. Bail ruling tomorrow at 11.15. Trial postponed to 3 Jan. pic.twitter.com/jVY6UIg4pQ — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) December 29, 2022

