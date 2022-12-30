News / National
Zimbabwe's Zhomba Entertainment signs up Zambian artist LadyVee
30 Dec 2022 at 07:11hrs | Views
Zambian artist LadyVee Zambia has signed up with Zimbabwean and SADC artist Management agency Zhomba Entertainment in a deal that is set to see the Zambian artist spread her wings across the SADC region.
LadyVee Zambia is popular for her hit single titled Shalapo which features Chile 1 and produced by J Kabs.
In a statement released on Friday, Zhomba Entertainment said the company has signed a partnership with South African based KayNine Studios who will work on video productions (under their video wing KayNine Visuals) for LadyVee Zambia in a unique regional collaborative effort.
Said Kuziva Mtandiro, the spokesperson of Zhomba Entertainment, "We are excited to be working with artists and production houses from across the SADC region, Entertainment is a universal language and we are uniting SADC through Entertainment."
LadyVee Zambia said she was excited and looking forward to touring SADC and entertaining people in the region.
Source - Byo24News