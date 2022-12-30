Harare man shoots self during domestic dispute with wife

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Pasipamire Kanyimo, a 52-YEAR-OLD man from New Cranborne in Harare shot himself to death following a domestic dispute with his wife Virginia (46) on Tuesday.According to H-Metro, Virginia made it clear to Kanyimo that she did not want to be in a relationship with him anymore which did not sit well with the 52-year-old man.An argument followed which assumedly forced Kanyimo to manhandle his wife Virginia leaving her unconscious. Kanyimo somehow believed that he had just murdered his own wife who was now lying unconscious.He hurriedly left the scene and shot himself to death on the left side of his head. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the issue."Police are investigating a case involving a man believed to have shot himself to death in Cranborne," said Insp Chakanza."Circumstances were that the wife had a misunderstanding with the now deceased".Chakanza went on to highlight a testimony from one of the house occupants who was present at the scene. He said, "One of the house occupants said the now deceased told her that he was going to shoot himself and she ran to their neighbour for assistance."Unfortunately it was already late on their return, "...they found the now deceased lying in a pool of blood."