PHOTOS: Notorious burglar bashed
30 Dec 2022 at 08:01hrs | Views
Villagers of Rushinga, Chimhanda area bashed a suspected notorious burglar before effecting citizen arrest on him.
Edwin Matambo is an ex-convict and was seen with a number of duplicate keys from various places.
Sources said he was apprehended last night by two men only identified as Mulamba and Mutemaringa in Rushinga.
"This guy was terrorizing Chimhanda and when we had that he has been caught we all ran to witness it so people took turns to assault him and only left him when he was bleeding," explained Victor Muza.
"He is a ex-convict and he is a serial burglar."
Keys found on Matambo
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said he is yet to receive the report.
