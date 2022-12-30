News / National
Trio faces arrest for fake certificates
30 Dec 2022
Three Mutare men were nabbed recently for producing fake defensive driving certificates and selling them for US$75 to desperate drivers, endangering the lives of passengers and other motorists.
Tafadzwa Matose (29), Tinashe Swikepi (27) and Forget Trymore Mupita (31) were arrested at the Civic centre recently after selling a fake defensive driving license to Kudzai Chitsike of Chikanga.
The trio appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who sentenced them to community service at the High court in Mutare.
Source - Byo24News