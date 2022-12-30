Sikhala trial deferred to next year

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The trial of Coalition for Citizens Change (CCC) deputy chairman Job Sikhala has been deferred to January 3.Sikhala appeared at the Harare Magistrate court yesterday, on charges of obstructing police investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area in June this year.He is charged with defeating or obstruction of justice after he allegedly recorded and posted a video on social media which according to the state was aimed at hindering the police investigations.The trial is separate from the one he is accused of inciting violence in Nyatsime area following the death of Ali.