Girl (17) gang raped in taxi

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A teenager (17) from Mabvuku was allegedly raped by two armed men in a taxi in Marlborough on boxing day.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case involving a girl who was raped by two men after boarding a 'mushikashika' vehicle from the Central Business District (CBD) to Marlborough on boxing day.She boarded a silver Honda fit and sat in the backseat and three more unidentified men boarded the car, when they arrived at the intersection of Harare drive and Sam Nujoma street the girl begged to be dropped off but the driver turned into Harare drive, pulled off the road and parked in a bush area and produce a pistol before taking turns in raping her, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.She was later dumped and the car sped back towords the CBD, the matter is still under investigation.