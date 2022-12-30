Victims of 'attempted murder' bouncers urged to come forward

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana has called for all the victims who were victimized by under-fire bouncers to come forward and testify against them.The duo Gideon Sanyangore, (32), and Blessing Kumunda, (36), were arrested yesterday following a public outcry after a video of them threatening to stab a Pabloz bouncer and assaulting patrons in Borrowdale went viral on social media."The LONG ARM OF THE LAW"Two knife-wielding bouncers whose violent conduct caused pandemonium at Pablo Night Club in Borrowdale last weekend, are now facing attempted murder charges.@ PoliceZimbabwe everyone assaulted by the two to come forward," wrote Mangwana on his Twitter handle.The bouncers were dragged to Harare magistrates courts this morning in handcuffs and are facing attempted murder charges.