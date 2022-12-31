No police clearance no fireworks

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The lighting of fireworks on New Year's Eve requires advance police or local authority permission and people also need to notify neighbours or they will face arrest and prosecution for making public nuisance.Level 5 fine or 6 months jail punishment can be applied, police reminded the would-be noisy merrymakers.Section 46 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform act refrains from public nuisance and according to the Police, a person must seek permission from their local authority if they wish to let off fireworks in an urban area.The use of fireworks became controversial a few years back when they were rising cases of children being burnt while using them.