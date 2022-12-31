Man kills infant with a hoe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected mentally challenged Kadoma man allegedly killed a two year old infant with a hoe on Thursday.

According to police Mornington Bagu(21) has since been arrested facing a murder charge.On 29/12/22 Police in Kadoma arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Morning ton Bagu (21), for a case of murder in which he allegedly struck his cousin, a two-year-old male infant, twice on the head with hoe at Plot 88 Whally Range , Gweshe," the police said via Twitter."The victim who sustained deep cuts on the head, died on the spot."