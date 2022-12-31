News / National
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence.
He was 95.
His successor Pope Francis confirmed the death through a statemet.
"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.
"Further information will be provided as soon as possible
He stepped down a decade ago due to ailing health.
