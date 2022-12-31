Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence.

He was 95.His successor Pope Francis confirmed the death through a statemet."With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican."Further information will be provided as soon as possibleHe stepped down a decade ago due to ailing health.