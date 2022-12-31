News / National
Inter Africa bus accident, three die
16 hrs ago
Speeding lnter Africa bus allegedly hit three people thereby killing them on spot at Madondo village along Zaka-Makuwaza road on New Year's Eve.
Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the bus veered off road at high speed and got into a yard at Madondo village along Zaka Makuwaza road.
Fatal accidents are on the increase this festive season.
More to follow…
Source - Byo24news