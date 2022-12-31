Inter Africa bus accident, three die

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Speeding lnter Africa bus allegedly hit three people thereby killing them on spot at Madondo village along Zaka-Makuwaza road on New Year's Eve.

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the bus veered off road at high speed and got into a yard at Madondo village along Zaka Makuwaza road.Fatal accidents are on the increase this festive season.More to follow…