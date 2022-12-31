Wedding turns into a bloodbath

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

A Christmas day wedding in Plumtree's village 4 under Chief Mpini witnessed a tragic event as it turned into a gunshot blood spill.It is alleged that one Vusumuzi Maphosa had a misunderstanding with one Ndumiso Sibanda both of whom were guests at a wedding ceremony in the village.According to Cite, Maphosa is said to have gone to his young brother's car to take the pellet gun which he used to shoot Sibanda right on the chest.Matabeleland South Police confirmed the incident."The two were attending a wedding ceremony and had a misunderstanding over a disclosed issue"Sibanda was taken to Plumtree District hospital where he died on arrival.However, the suspect Maphosa has not been arrested as Police are still looking for him.