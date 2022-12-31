'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President, Nelson Chamisa claims to be very positive about the year 2023, especially with the coming elections.The party formed back in January 2022 has acquired a large number of supporters following its leader's exit from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).Chamisa came second in the 2018 elections posing a threat to ZANU PF and current country President, Emmerson Mnangangwa.Chamisa believes these coming elections might go well for the CCC party. He made a tweet earlier today in caps stating that, "2023 BRINGS HOPE, DIGNITY AND CHANGE"."This (2023) year will be that year Zimbabweans become free, happy and prosperous. This time Citizens will WIN BIG and celebrate BIG".