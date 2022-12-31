Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

THE 22 UGLY SCENES OF 2022

1- Arresting & denial of bail ..Hon Job Sikhala & Nyatsime 16, other political prisoners.

2- Banning of Gukurahundi commemoration, arrest of citizens, democracy activists inc Banning of CCC rallies & activities. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 31, 2022

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has listed his "Ugly Scenes" of 2022 which all rounded up to a total of 22.Chamisa started off his list with the arrest and denial of bail of Job Sikhala, a role player CCC Legislator arrested earlier in the year 2022.He also mentioned banning of Gukurahundi commemoration.Follow this link to view the full 22 listings: