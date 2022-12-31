Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





Dear Zimbabweans, it is with regret and most unfortunate that I now share with you a personal issue that I have kept to myself for the past three weeks. It is something that I did not share with anyone and kept to myself for these past 3 weeks. I had kept it to myself for the sake of my children and my wife. I know how much it will affect them.



I have not been feeling well for the past three weeks. There is some painful strike that exudes itself from the left side which I don't really understand and do not know what it is. I pray that it is not colon cancer. It is worrying me very seriously.



Since the day I vomited and had a ceaseless running stomach some time ago, which was widely reported, the prison authorities refused to allow my doctor to attend to me.



This is despite the fact that my doctors came several times in the company of my lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart. Since then, I have stopped requesting the permission of my doctor to attend to me. The pain is severe during the night especially when I sleep by that left side. I ask all of you dear Zimbabweans, to pray for me to be healed of this pain. There is nothing beyond the cure of God.

CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala has reported that he is suffering from a strange illness that is worrying him.In a letter from Chikurubi Maximum Prison Sikhala said he has been fearing to talk abiut his health because he did not know how his family will take it.Read an except of the letter below: