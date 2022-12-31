News / National
Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve
A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man was arrested on New Year's Eve after he threatened to stab a pedestrian before robbing her of her two mobile phones.
Police said they have since arrested Tawanda Mateo and recovered the loot.
Allegations are that Mateo met a 20-year-old woman walking along Cecil Road in Highlands around 15:00 hours and threatened to stab her with a broken bottle.
He then robbed her of her two Samsung cell phones.
She filed a police report and the police acted swiftly.
Mateo was arrested and the phones were recovered.
Source - Byo24News