Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man was arrested on New Year's Eve after he threatened to stab a pedestrian before robbing her of her two mobile phones.Police said they have since arrested Tawanda Mateo and recovered the loot.Allegations are that Mateo met a 20-year-old woman walking along Cecil Road in Highlands around 15:00 hours and threatened to stab her with a broken bottle.He then robbed her of her two Samsung cell phones.She filed a police report and the police acted swiftly.Mateo was arrested and the phones were recovered.