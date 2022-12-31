WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Snake Park resident and witness, tells #Newzroom405's @govanwhittles that the drowning incident of three men was not a baptism ritual but a cleansing ceremony gone wrong.



" The water dragon took them".



Three men were reportedly drowned by a water dragon (inkanyamba) at a tragic incident that happened at Snake Park, in Soweto.The three drowned during a cleansing ceremony in a stream near the Mayibuye Bridge on Saturday.According to an eye witness, the men were sangoma initiates who had came to the stream to cleanse themselves.The witness told South African media that the men came on a bad day and inkanyamba was angry and drowned all of them.The stream is said to be a pilgrimage for people who want prayers.Watch the video below: