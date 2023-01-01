Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said his prayers are with incarcerated CCC activist Job Sikhala.The self-exiled Kasukuwere took to Twitter saying, "Job Sikhala. My prayers are with you and your family during these difficult and trying moments. Remain strong Job your country needs you."Sikhala said he is suffering from a strange sickness and in a letter from Chikurubi Maximum Prison he said he has been fearing to talk about his health because he did not know how his family will take it.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354