PHOTOS: Prophet Edd Branson funds free medical health checkup in Epworth

by Mandla Ndlovu

Jesus Generation Ministries leader and Diplomat Prophet Edd Branson has through his Edd Branson Foundation held a free medical test and check up initiative in Epworth.The event was held on New Year's Day.Branson also donated 1000 food hampers to child headed households in Epworth in what residents of Epworth said it reflected President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra: Nyika inovakwa ne vene vayo (the country is built by its owners) which prompted the Foundation to participate actively in the development and betterment of Zimbabwe.People in Epworth praised Edd Branson for his kindness and for remembering them.Agnes Maruma from Overspill in Epworth said the medical tests and check ups were a blessing to the community as they cannot afford medical care while one Mbuya Chikonamombe from Branson is a preacher who practices what he preaches and this act of love is truly based on the word of God.