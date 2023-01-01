Latest News Editor's Choice


Pathisa Nyathi angry over CCC butchering of Ndebele language

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
Historian and cultural activist Founder of Amagugu International Heritage Centre Pathisa Nyathi is an angry man after hearing an MP4 CCC campaign  audio that has gone viral on the internet.

The audio shows a CCC campaign flier with a voice over of a woman who is reading and explaining the points written on the flier in Ndebele. The woman speaks in a Shona accent and badly pronounces words and grammar of most of the words.

Said Nyathi when he heard the audio, "An insult and terrible travesty of our IsiNdebele language. Do you mean there are no people that can handle this? Most unbelievable and disgusting. Please respect our language."

Former Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Nhalnhla Bahlangene Dube said the butchering of the language was reflective of the rot that is being done by Bulawayo Councillors.

"Aaaah yaa yaaah! No natural speakers of the language could be found I guess. Explains why the fishy business happens at BCC. Now wait for the justification and excuses. Utter rubbish." Dube commented.


However, CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere distanced the party from the audio saying, "This was not issued by our @CCCZimbabwe comms dept. All our communication is published on our official channels. We remain committed to ensuring we communicate professionally, inclusively & accurately."



