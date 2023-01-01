Temba Mliswa files a Police Case against ZANU PF official

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

If he can threaten to mete violence against a public figure and MP like myself imagine what he will do to a mere civilian or some other opposition supporter. This kind of behavior should be cut down. pic.twitter.com/D0Q9Kgs5tm — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 30, 2022

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has opened a police case against ZANU PF official Terence Mukupe for alleged violence.Mliswa tweeted on the 30th of December regarding his fallout with ZANU PF official Terence Mukupe whom he claims, "can't compete at the level of ideas many of his type degenerate into their default settings of violence."In his tweet Mliswa stated that, "ZANU PF doesn't need such people (Mukupe) they are a weight and drawback to the President as they tarnish the party's name with their behaviour."He went on to question Mukupe's role in the party. "What role does a militia play in a democratic space? Whose agenda does it advance, certainly not the President's or the Party's!"Mliswa went on to provide conflicted WhatsApp messages of him and Mukupe as evidence of his accusation.