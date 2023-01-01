Malawi seriously hit by Cholera

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Malawi has suffered from Cholera since March 2022 cases rising up to a total of 17 824 and 595 deaths with the mortality rate increasing to 3.34% according to the Malawian Health Ministry.This is not the first notable Cholera outbreak the country has faced especially during their rainy season which ranges from the month of November to March. Deaths are usually recorded around 100 annually but this current spread could be the worst.Schools opening has since been delayed in the Southern African country's two major regions of Blantyre and Lilongwe to try and control the spread of the killing disease.Malawian Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda gave a statement that, "Due to the continuing increase of Cholera cases and deaths in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, primary and secondary schools in the two cities will not start on the 3rd of January as earlier announced".According to Reuters, Chiponda has since called on authorities to tighten control measures including spraying chlorine to disinfect congested places such as markets and schools and stepping up inoculations.