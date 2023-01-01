Two armed robbers nabbed in Kwekwe

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Two armed robbers Daniel Mubaiwa (26) and Gilbert Madhami (27) were arrested today [Monday] for allegedly break in and robbery at plot 24 Amaveni, Kwekwe on Saturday.The duo entered the master bedroom, broke the gun cabinet and took two grant power rifles, Beretta pistol, FN pistol, jewelry, three iphones,12 cellphones and an Apple ipad, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Mubaiwa and Madhami used a bolt cutter to enter the premises and disconnected the CCTVs and alarm systems.Kwekwe CID worked on a tip-off to tail the duo and the suspects are currently detained at Kwekwe central.