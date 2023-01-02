Nationwide protests for Job Sikhala called

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Let us unite for a period of nationwide protest for @JobSikhala1. If they throw the entire nation in prison let them do so. But we cannot stand idly as they persecute a fellow citizen for personal pleasure. pic.twitter.com/ydnVyHCgnp — Jacob Ngarivhume (@NgarivhumeJacob) January 1, 2023

Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume has called upon Zimbabweans to engage in a nationwide protests in solidarity with Job Sikhala, the Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) vice national chairperson who is languishing in Chikurubi Maximum prison.Said Ngarivhume, "Let us unite for a period of nationwide protest for @JobSikhala1. If they throw the entire nation in prison let them do so. But we cannot stand idly as they persecute a fellow citizen for personal pleasure."Sikhala was arrested on 14 June last year after violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwizwa, at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali a CCC activist.Ngarivhume himself is no stranger to being arrested and once was nabbed by police and accused of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government through unconstitutional means.Sikhala has been denied bail more than 10 times.