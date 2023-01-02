Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nationwide protests for Job Sikhala called

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
File photo
Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume has called upon Zimbabweans to engage in  a nationwide protests in solidarity with Job Sikhala, the Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) vice national chairperson who is languishing in Chikurubi Maximum prison.


Said Ngarivhume, "Let us unite for a period of nationwide protest for @JobSikhala1. If they throw the entire nation in prison let them do so. But we cannot stand idly as they persecute a fellow citizen for personal pleasure."

Sikhala was arrested on 14 June last year after violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwizwa, at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali a CCC activist.

Ngarivhume himself is no stranger to being arrested and once was nabbed by police and accused  of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government through unconstitutional means.

Sikhala has been denied bail more than 10 times.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Two armed robbers nabbed in Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Malawi seriously hit by Cholera

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Temba Mliswa files a Police Case against ZANU PF official

18 hrs ago | 1605 Views

'2023 is not a year for human beings' Prophet Makandwa

18 hrs ago | 2685 Views

'Army Generals will not salute Chamisa' Chombo says

22 hrs ago | 6116 Views

Pathisa Nyathi angry over CCC butchering of Ndebele language

22 hrs ago | 3345 Views

'Vote for ZANU PF' Mphoko tells Zimbabweans

24 hrs ago | 2806 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Edd Branson funds free medical health checkup in Epworth

02 Jan 2023 at 13:39hrs | 420 Views

'My Comrades want to poison me' Job Sikhala says

02 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 3485 Views

Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

02 Jan 2023 at 11:48hrs | 1813 Views

Couple kills employer, steals his property

02 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 1882 Views

WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

01 Jan 2023 at 18:15hrs | 4321 Views

Mwonzora gets $400 million from government

01 Jan 2023 at 16:42hrs | 4891 Views

Man threatens to axe own mother

01 Jan 2023 at 15:42hrs | 1322 Views

Education the only investment with no risk

01 Jan 2023 at 14:45hrs | 660 Views

Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

01 Jan 2023 at 13:58hrs | 1572 Views

Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

01 Jan 2023 at 13:41hrs | 3804 Views

Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

01 Jan 2023 at 12:15hrs | 1555 Views

'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

01 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 1277 Views

Wedding turns into a bloodbath

01 Jan 2023 at 11:56hrs | 4177 Views

If Zimbabweans are serious about change then 2023 should be a year of action!

01 Jan 2023 at 09:38hrs | 767 Views

Inter Africa bus accident, three die

01 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 3449 Views

Wishing you a Happy New Year!!!!

01 Jan 2023 at 08:09hrs | 179 Views

Why should only ordinary Zimbabweans 'pay the price' whilst ruling elite enjoy lavishness?

31 Dec 2022 at 19:44hrs | 1451 Views

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

31 Dec 2022 at 15:28hrs | 783 Views

Man kills infant with a hoe

31 Dec 2022 at 10:10hrs | 1709 Views

No police clearance no fireworks

31 Dec 2022 at 08:34hrs | 1331 Views

Man flaunts manhood at sister in law

31 Dec 2022 at 08:13hrs | 3746 Views

Water crisis in Bulawayo explained

30 Dec 2022 at 23:24hrs | 2335 Views

Zimbabwean Economy expected to curve-in further into 2023

30 Dec 2022 at 17:41hrs | 1576 Views

Attempt to extort Prophet Edd Branson lands 2 journalists in SA jail

30 Dec 2022 at 14:33hrs | 1430 Views

Victims of 'attempted murder' bouncers urged to come forward

30 Dec 2022 at 11:57hrs | 1688 Views

Girl (17) gang raped in taxi

30 Dec 2022 at 10:39hrs | 3933 Views

Sikhala trial deferred to next year

30 Dec 2022 at 09:47hrs | 1458 Views

Trio faces arrest for fake certificates

30 Dec 2022 at 09:45hrs | 1878 Views

Blood banks in need of donations

30 Dec 2022 at 09:42hrs | 180 Views

Meet Harare's Queen of fashion industry: Priscilla Matsambire

30 Dec 2022 at 08:35hrs | 777 Views

PHOTOS: Notorious burglar bashed

30 Dec 2022 at 08:01hrs | 2260 Views

NFTs in Africa: Potential Benefits and Risks for the Art Market and Beyond

30 Dec 2022 at 07:47hrs | 106 Views

Unlocking Africa's Future: How the Disruptive Protocols Emerging Today Can Benefit the Continent

30 Dec 2022 at 07:45hrs | 300 Views

Mohammed Bushera's physical training is no exercise in futility but the future

30 Dec 2022 at 07:40hrs | 234 Views

Doves rated the best Funeral Service Provider in Zimbabwe

30 Dec 2022 at 07:34hrs | 867 Views

Harare man shoots self during domestic dispute with wife

30 Dec 2022 at 07:22hrs | 3748 Views

WATCH: Transport Minister joins in fight to curb road carnage

30 Dec 2022 at 07:15hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe's Zhomba Entertainment signs up Zambian artist LadyVee

30 Dec 2022 at 07:11hrs | 548 Views

WATCH: Update on Sikhala trial

30 Dec 2022 at 07:08hrs | 1265 Views

Two fraudsters nabbed

30 Dec 2022 at 06:59hrs | 832 Views

Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82

29 Dec 2022 at 21:16hrs | 1192 Views

NSSA shouldn't act as if they derive some depraved pleasure from elderly's suffering

29 Dec 2022 at 20:23hrs | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days