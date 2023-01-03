'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Bulawayo Mayor, Solomon Mguni has announced that the City of Bulawayo is being owed dentitled to ZW$31 Billion which unfortunately lies in the hands of the City's debtors.In his end of year report, Mguni pointed out that, "The total debt as of November 2022 stood at ZW$31.4 Billion. Consumers are encouraged to pay bills on time and make payment arrangements whenever they are unable to pay for services".According to News Report Zim, the money owed has crippled service delivery and procurement of critical inputs. Debtors include government, industry, commerce and residents who are failing to pay for services.Mguni further added that, "Failure to pay suppliers within 30days has resulted in an increased number of suppliers who demand cash up front. As a result, stock levels of critical input materials are low as some suppliers are refusing to provide these on credit".This large indebted money has, alongside the Economic hardships, made the City Council's work more difficult.The Mayor said Bulawayo lost property worth over ZW$494 276 900 to fires.Meanwhile BCC has embarked on a massive fire awareness campaign to minimise preventable accidents thereby reducing the costs of the council