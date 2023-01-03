Chamisa praises Winky D

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa has praised Winky D's latest song Ibotso.

The song has sparked debate on social media."You rock Gaffa! Quality music, superb lyrics.Deep and relevant message there Gaffa President.You are GOAT," said Chamisa via Twitter.However, An organisation linked to the ruling party ZANU PF Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) has called for the ban of Winky D's latest album Eureka.While addressing the media yesterday in Harare, the EEG organisation said the lyrics in the album are political and promote hate speech in the country.