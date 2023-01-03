ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZBC's statement in relation to false allegations made on social media about Winky D's songs being banned on its platform



The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D's songs on the ZBC platforms.





ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. It should be categorically stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.





The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has issued a statement in response to social media reports that the entity has banned the airplay of Winky D's latest music which has been labelled by many as being controversial and anti-government.In a statement issued on Wednesday the public broadcaster said:The Gaffa President's latest album had been allegedly guided by the US Embassy in a bid to set tone for the opposition CCC campaign as the nation roars into an election season.